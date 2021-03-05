13 organisations recognised at first award for father-friendly companies

SINGAPORE - At real estate company City Developments Limited, fathers have three days of leave to attend family-related activities, such as their child's first day of school.

Staff with Singaporean children aged below 12 months also have two weeks of paternity leave in addition to the two weeks legislated here.

The firm was one of five organisations from the public and private sector to receive Great Companies for Dads Awards at a ceremony on Wednesday (March 3).

President Halimah Yacob, who handed out the awards, said pro-family workplaces can be cultivated with the support of employers.

"Organisations that have also adopted a work-life policy also reap benefits, such as increased staff productivity and higher level of engagements at work," she said.

Launched by non-profit organisation Centre for Fathering (CFF) , the award is the first accolade for organisations that help fathers balance family life with the workplace.

Since 2015, CFF has been the driving force behind Singapore's nationwide fathering movement - Dads for Life - which seeks to inspire and mobilise fathers to become more involved with and a good influence to their children.

The award for companies was launched in conjunction with CFF's 20th anniversary and the ceremony was streamed on the organisation's Facebook page at 7pm on Friday.

Awards and letters of commendation were presented to 13 organisations from industries such as manufacturing and education.

In her speech, Madam Halimah said that like mothers, fathers play an important role in parenting.

"They are role models to their children, and contribute to the development of a child's emotional well-being," she added.

The award ceremony was held in partnership with the Families for Life Council and in support of the Made for Families initiative.

Since it was founded in 2000, CFF has equipped more than 50,000 fathers through activities such as shared parenting talks.

There were 22 applicants for the awards.

They were judged based on criteria such as family-friendly policies and work practices that go above and beyond government-stipulated requirements.

Among the applicants, some companies allowed fathers to spend time with their children in the office.

At insurance firm Qiren Organisation, which received a letter of commendation, the company installed a playground and cereal bar to encourage bonding.

The other winners of the awards were Michelman Asia-Pacific, the Ministry of Defence/Singapore Armed Forces, the Ministry of Social and Family Development as well as Singapore Management University.

Another eight companies received letters of commendation for their efforts in supporting work-life integration.

Mr Bryan Tan, chief executive officer of CFF and the Dads for Life movement, said that with the support of companies, fathers will be able to help raise their children and in the process, strengthen their marriages.

"With such support in place, fathers will also be able to take on greater parental responsibilities and become a more involved and engaged father," he added.

The centre plans to hold the awards every two years. Nominations may be made through their website here.

"As more fathers play an active role in bringing up their children, we need more organisations to create a conducive work environment for fathers so that they can step up at home," added Madam Halimah.