12 schools go to ballot in third phase of P1 registration exercise

Balloting will take place at 12 primary schools here in the third phase of this year's Primary 1 registration exercise - Phase 2A2.

The schools include Gongshang Primary, Holy Innocents' Primary, Nan Hua Primary and Rulang Primary, according to the Ministry of Education's (MOE) website as at yesterday.

The most oversubscribed school is Nan Hua Primary, which has 21 children vying for five vacancies.

Parents will receive the results of the balloting tomorrow via SMS.

The 12 schools needing to ballot are slightly fewer than the 14 schools that went to a ballot at this phase last year.

Several of the schools this year also held ballots last year, such as Gongshang Primary in Tampines and Temasek Primary in Bedok.

Phase 2A(2) is reserved for children whose siblings or parents are alumni members, whose parents are staff of the school, or who are currently in an MOE kindergarten located in the primary school.

Applications for this phase of the exercise opened on July 14 and closed at 4.30pm on July 15.

Six schools had no vacancies at this stage as they had all been snapped up during the previous Phase 2A(1). They are Ai Tong School, Catholic High School (Primary), CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary), Nanyang Primary School, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School and Rosyth School.

The six schools will have spots available in the next stages - Phases 2B and 2C - as every primary school has 20 spots reserved for each of these phases.

The next stage of the exercise - Phase 2B - will open for registration online from 9am on Monday. It will close at 4.30pm the next day. This phase is reserved for children whose parents are volunteers at the school, endorsed by the church or clan directly connected to the school, or who are recognised as community leaders.

Results will be released by MOE on Aug 2.

Phase 2C is for eligible children who have not yet secured a place in a primary school. Registration opens at 9am on Aug 3 and closes at 4.30pm on Aug 5.

This year's Primary 1 registration, conducted completely online, will run until October. There are seven phases in total.

The registration form for the next few phases can be found on MOE's website.