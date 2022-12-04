10 ways to prepare your child for Primary 1

SINGAPORE – If your child starts Primary 1 in 2023, there is still one month to prepare him.
Greenwood Primary principal Tricilia Chua suggests 10 ways parents can prepare their child for the next phase of his education.
SINGAPORE – If your child starts Primary 1 in 2023, there is still one month to prepare him.
Greenwood Primary principal Tricilia Chua suggests 10 ways parents can prepare their child for the next phase of his education.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.