10% rebate on NUS master's course fees, with extra 5% off for NUS graduates

SINGAPORE - People keen to pursue a master's degree will pay 10 per cent less for certain courses at the National University of Singapore (NUS) from next year.

This will apply to all courses whose fees are not already subsidised by the Government, numbering about 70, with an additional 5 per cent discount for NUS graduates, said the university on Tuesday (July 19).

All master's programmes offered by the faculties of arts and social sciences and science, as well as others like the Master of Science in Digital Financial Technology, are included.

NUS announced these developments at the launch of its inaugural Lifelong Learning Festival at the Shaw Foundation Alumni House at its Kent Ridge campus.

The one-day hybrid event had more than 2,500 sign-ups for its panel discussions, masterclasses and presentations.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing was the guest of honour and addressed a crowd of about 220 in person, including industry leaders and alumni.

He said Singapore's universities, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education should implement a system where students can pick and choose modules from any institution and tailor their education to suit their needs.

Mr Chan added that the higher learning institutes should work to complement and recognise one another's modules, and that they are competing against the best from the rest of the world.

He reiterated his call for all universities to take on the role of providing opportunities for the workforce to upgrade and stay relevant, and maintain a lifelong relationship with their alumni.

NUS also officially relaunched a mobile application to help its graduates find out what skills they are lacking to clinch popular jobs.

The NUS Career+ app asks users to upload their resumes and skills and select the role they are aiming for.

Using data from online job listings, the app will identify the skills required by the users' desired job, and tell them which proficiencies they are lacking.

Users can then click on these skills, prompting the app to feed them courses available in local institutions that they can tap.

The app has been available to full-time students since 2018, but has been refreshed with new insights in line with Singapore's future economic demands, said NUS.