$10 million donated to NUS for Teach SG community mentorship programme

SINGAPORE - Some 1,240 primary and secondary school students from low income families will get more support in tutoring and mentorship from National University of Singapore (NUS) students following a $10 million donation.

Teach Singapore (Teach SG), a community programme where more than 700 NUS student mentors work with community partners to provide tutoring and mentoring, was officially launched at University Cultural Centre on Saturday (April 16).

The donation came from real estate company Ho Bee Land.

One of the mentors is second-year medical student Celest Chiam, 21, who said: "I recognised that we were extremely privileged and we were able to receive many opportunities to attend enrichment classes and pursue our passions when we were younger. My group wanted to pay it forward through this project."

One of her mentees is Secondary 3 student Isabella Aw who said she likes having someone she can relate to and has started taking her studies seriously.

"She motivated me to come to the mentoring sessions and pursue my dreams to become a psychiatrist," said Isabella, 15.

The Teach SG programme was piloted by NUS in January last year.

Volunteers are trained to approach mentees with empathy and are given instructional materials, activities, games as well as budgeting guides and survey templates for the mentoring sessions which last for at least 12 weeks.

Each mentor takes on two mentees, or two mentors can take on a group of three mentees.

Some 700 NUS students have been recruited and they work with 76 community partners including primary and secondary schools and social service agencies.

President of NUS Professor Tan Eng Chye noted that coaching and mentoring children from less privileged families is particularly important amid the Covid-19 pandemic where the acceleration of home-based learning has brought challenges to students who do not have a conducive learning environment at home.

"As academically able individuals who have benefited richly from the Singapore education system, NUS students can play our part in helping other students," he added.