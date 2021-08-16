For Subscribers
Minor Issues
10 good years of movie nights with the kids
Other family activities have fallen by the wayside but Saturday nights with a movie is the only one that has stood the test of time
Every family has a treasured activity which they enjoy together. Something which the kids will describe with a contented sigh when they grow up, "Ah, we used to walk to the old East Coast Lagoon hawker centre when it had zinc roofs for oyster omelette and rojak every weekend." (That's mine and it's from the 1980s.)
Sometimes it develops from intention. Sometimes it evolves organically.
