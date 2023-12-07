Parenting a teenager: Do you talk to your child about school life or their problems?

SINGAPORE - 2022 was eventful for secondary school student Alastair Chua. He was appointed captain of his school’s volleyball team, and spent his days rehearsing for his role in the school musical.

At home, his mother was unaware that these things were happening. She only found out that her teenage son from Clementi Town Secondary School was going to be performing when her daughter bought tickets to the show.

Naturally introverted, Alastair found it difficult to share parts of his school life with his mother. His mother often came home late from work, not giving them much of an opportunity to catch up on his school life over dinner.

His mother knows that the 16-year-old is shy and reserved. She would occasionally ask questions about how school is going, but would not push her son to share more. When she asked, Alastair would give short, dry answers.

Despite this, the teenager, who took his O levels in 2023, feels that his mom is supportive and appreciates whatever she does for him. He also prefers having clear lines between school and home.

“There’s this mutual understanding that gives me the space to do whatever I am doing in school, and she trusts that I am doing it well. This is her supporting me in her own way, and I know I can approach her whenever I need help. She doesn’t have to be constantly watching over me to show that support,” he said.

Although Alastair likes a hands-off approach, some others his age may yearn for more direct support.

An international study released on Dec 5 found that about half of the students in Singapore surveyed felt that their parents do not take an interest in what they are learning in school. The survey was done as part of the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) 2022 test.

Just 47 per cent said their parents ask them at least once a week about any problems they might have at school, compared with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development average of 57 per cent.

This is despite close to nine in 10 of them reporting that they eat their main meal with their parents, the survey found.

Dr Jean Liu, adjunct assistant professor of psychology at Yale-NUS College and NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, noted that around one in four students in Singapore reported in the Pisa 2022 survey being distracted by digital devices within the classroom.

“At home, digital devices can get in the way of us connecting with each other,” she said. “On the flipside, research also suggests that children and adolescents feel ignored by parents when parents use their phones while interacting with them. It’s worth setting aside quality, no-phone times to listen to our children and let them know we’re here for them.”

Assistant professor for psychology and child and human development at the National Institute of Education Cheung Hoi Shan said it may be difficult for parents to become fully aware of their teenage child’s school and social lives outside of home, because what they know depends on the level of disclosure by their children.

She said: “Parents could also work in close collaboration with the school teachers to understand more about how the child is coping in school, beyond academics.”

Interactions between Alastair and his mother started to change after he met with a traffic accident in September 2022. Due to injuries, he could not walk properly or eat solid food for months.