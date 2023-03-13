Paralympian Sophie Soon’s dispute with cafe sheds light on guide dog users’ daily challenges

SINGAPORE - While waiting to take the lift at an HDB block in Bedok, Mr Alvin Ng was told to wait for the next lift by a member of the public, as he had his guide dog with him.

On several other occasions, when the retiree in his 50s was dining out with his guide dog, he was asked to sit outdoors.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr Ng said: “Once, the waiting staff (at a restaurant) led me to an outside dining area... It was noon and the temperature was high. It was hot for me, so it must (have been) terrible for my dog. I walked away.

“Another time, I had to leave my half-eaten food and run for cover when it rained suddenly... the place (was) covered, but not enough to shield the diners from heavy rain,” he said, adding that on both occasions, there were still available seats inside the restaurants.

“It’s either you dine outside or you bring your business somewhere else,” he said.

“Am I not a paying customer? How about my feelings? Does using a guide dog make me a lesser human being?”

A guide dog user since 2012, Mr Ng was sharing his experiences in response to an incident on March 8, when Paralympic swimmer Sophie Soon, who is visually impaired, confronted a Rocky Master employee in Hougang 1 Mall over her guide dog.

Ms Soon claimed the employee at the halal-certified cafe wanted her to agree to three conditions before allowing her to dine in: Her dog must be leashed, it must not be fed, and customers must not complain about the dog.

She shared a recording of what happened with the employee on her social media pages, but has since taken it down.

But the incident has raised the accessibility issues faced by visually-impaired individuals with guide dogs in Singapore.

Guide dogs – which wear yellow harnesses indicating that they are working dogs – are approved and allowed on halal-certified premises, according to a Muis advisory.

The National Environment Agency and the Singapore Food Agency also allow guide dogs in restaurants, food courts and cafes.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Guide Dogs Singapore (GDS), a social service charity formed in 2006, said guide dog users here face rejection about 50 to 70 per cent of the time when patronising a new place.

“Hence they tend to frequent the same places that welcome them to avoid the trouble of facing rejection which can be disruptive to their schedule and impact their social life... they might walk away on some occasions as this happens almost daily, and would sometimes just accept their fate,” said a spokesman.