Birds in Paradise

Since it opened in 1971, Jurong Bird Park has become Asia's largest bird park. The 20.2 ha hillside haven is home to 3,500 birds across 400 species, of which 20 per cent are endangered.

Jurong Bird Park will close, with a new bird park named Bird Paradise expected to open this year. It was originally set to move to Mandai and reopen in 2020. Avian care research and conservation are integral to the park with many threatened species bred over the years such as the great hornbill and Santa Cruz ground dove.

Through portraits, The Straits Times looks at various winged wonders that have raised awareness of threats faced by their wild counterparts, messages of conservation to park visitors through the years, and interesting birds from various exhibits and aviaries in Singapore's oldest wildlife park.