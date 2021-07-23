NDP

Parade postponed to Aug 21

  • Published
    1 hour ago
This year's National Day Parade (NDP) was yesterday postponed to Aug 21, with a ceremonial parade to take place instead on Aug 9 at The Float@Marina Bay. Fireworks in the heartland and Red Lions displays that were to be held next weekend have been cancelled. The National Day Rally will also be on Aug 29 instead.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 23, 2021, with the headline 'Parade postponed to Aug 21'. Subscribe
