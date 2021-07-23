Parade postponed to Aug 21

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) was yesterday postponed to Aug 21, with a ceremonial parade to take place instead on Aug 9 at The Float@Marina Bay. Fireworks in the heartland and Red Lions displays that were to be held next weekend have been cancelled. The National Day Rally will also be on Aug 29 instead.
Published1 hour ago
