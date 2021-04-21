PAP Women's Wing to mark Mother's Day with charity event

SINGAPORE - To raise funds for 10 nursing homes and at the same time celebrate Mother's Day, several members of the People's Action Party (PAP) Women's Wing will be performing in an online charity show on May 8.

Those who will be singing in various languages include Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, said Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San at a briefing on Wednesday (April 21). Mrs Teo and Ms Indranee are the chairman and vice-chairman of the Women's Wing respectively.

They will be accompanied by other local performing artistes, including singers Joi Chua and Asmiyati Asbah, as well as Vasantham artiste Sharon Shobana Vasudevan.

The show will be streamed live on the PAP's Facebook and YouTube channels from 3pm to 5pm.

Ms Poh, who is organising this charity event, said the PAP Women's Wing will be working with its community partners and party activists to hit the event's donation target of $200,000. Beneficiaries include the Thong Teck Home for Senior Citizens.

She also noted that 2021 has been declared as the Year of Celebrating SG Women, and said that the event aims to pay tribute to women's contributions to society.

Last year, the Government announced that it will conduct a review of issues affecting women.

A key component of the review is a series of dialogues called Conversations On Singapore Women's Development, which started in September last year.

Ms Poh said on Wednesday that PAP's female political office-holders like Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam are involved in these ongoing dialogues and more updates will be expected in the next few months.