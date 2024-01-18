PAP’s stance on corruption is non-negotiable, part of its DNA: DPM Lawrence Wong on Iswaran’s case

SINGAPORE - The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) stance on corruption is non-negotiable and part of its DNA. There can be no compromise, relaxation, or fudging the issue; no matter the political price, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

“The PAP government will continue to do everything we can to uphold the highest standards of integrity, incorruptibility and propriety. That’s how we maintain the trust that Singaporeans have placed in us,” he told journalists on Jan 18.

His remarks came hours after former transport minister S. Iswaran was handed 27 charges in court – two counts of corruption, 24 counts of obtaining items from someone he had business dealings with as a public servant, and one of obstructing the course of justice.

DPM Wong said the party was “saddened and disappointed that Iswaran has to leave politics under these circumstances”, and he has no doubt that it would affect party morale.

“But we cannot allow this political hit to compromise our zero-tolerance stance against corruption.”

He added that this is why the party and Government will continue to do the right thing, and do everything they can to keep Singapore’s system corruption-free.

He said: “I believe Singaporeans expect no less from us.”

DPM Wong said the investigations into Iswaran were initiated by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and since then, the Government has pursued the matter “decisively and proactively”.

Once CPIB completed its investigations and the public prosecutor assessed the findings independently, they decided to proceed with charges against Iswaran, said DPM Wong.

In court, Iswaran pleaded not guilty, and is now out on bail of $800,000.

When asked, DPM Wong said the case would have “no impact” on succession and the leadership transition.

He said it was announced that the PAP’s leadership transition will take place before the next general election, and before the party conference in November 2024.

“This plan remains on track,” DPM Wong said.