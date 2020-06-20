PAP MP questions WP chief's support for Alfian Sa'at

People's Action Party (PAP) MP Tan Wu Meng has criticised Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh for supporting Singapore poet and playwright Alfian Sa'at, saying Mr Alfian is not a "loving critic" of Singapore.

In an article published on the PAP website yesterday, Dr Tan, who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry and Foreign Affairs, said Mr Singh had spoken in support of Mr Alfian on June 5 during the Fortitude Budget debate.

Dr Tan said there are many Singaporeans, including opposition politicians Chiam See Tong and Low Thia Khiang, who criticise the country "out of patriotism and genuine care". "But Alfian Sa'at is no 'loving critic'," he said.

In the article titled "Mr Pritam Singh supports Alfian Sa'at", Dr Tan said that Mr Alfian, for nearly a decade, has consistently praised Malaysia "to illustrate his disdain for Singapore".

He cited a Facebook post by Mr Alfian in 2018, when both countries were embroiled in a maritime dispute after Malaysian vessels intruded into Singapore waters.

In it, Mr Alfian "mocked the approach taken by Singapore as 'jingoism'", Dr Tan said.

Dr Tan cited another Facebook post in 2011 by Mr Alfian, which featured a photo of a Malaysian flag.

He said: "Mr Alfian likes the Malaysian Bumiputera policies. He says Singaporean Chinese are being selfish in not wanting merger with Malaysia."

In an interview with the Today newspaper in 2012, Mr Alfian said he "would love to become a Malaysian", Dr Tan noted.

Dr Tan, who is an MP for Jurong GRC, ended his article by offering Mr Singh a suggestion.

He said: "Mr Singh may not have read all these things that Alfian has said. I suggest he read them carefully, and then tell us if he still thinks Alfian is a 'loving critic' of Singapore.

WHAT TAN WU MENG SAYS ...when the leader of the opposition endorses Mr Alfian as a 'loving critic', it is worth asking if such endorsement was an informed choice. PAP MP TAN WU MENG, in his article titled "Mr Pritam Singh supports Alfian Sa'at" published on the PAP website yesterday.

PRITAM'S RESPONSE A loving critic. A son of Singapore. Not perfect. As imperfect as you and me Dr Tan, maybe more, maybe less. WORKERS' PARTY CHIEF PRITAM SINGH, in a brief comment as he shared Dr Tan's article in a Facebook post yesterday.

"If he does, perhaps Mr Singh considers himself a 'loving critic' of Singapore, too?"

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Dr Tan said Mr Alfian has taken Malaysia's side against Singapore on multiple occasions.

"And so, when the leader of the opposition endorses Mr Alfian as a 'loving critic', it is worth asking if such endorsement was an informed choice," he added.

Mr Singh had said during the Budget debate that Singapore should count itself fortunate that there are citizens who are "loving critics amongst us, some of whom have been questioned in this very House, in this term of government".

The Aljunied GRC MP did not name anyone in his speech.

But Dr Tan said it was clear that Mr Singh was referring to Mr Alfian, whose 1998 poem Singapore You Are Not My Country was quoted in Parliament last October by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung. Mr Ong had held up Mr Alfian as someone who had misgivings about Singapore.

Mr Singh shared Dr Tan's article in a Facebook post yesterday.

In a brief comment accompanying the post, Mr Singh said: "A loving critic. A son of Singapore. Not perfect. As imperfect as you and me Dr Tan, maybe more, maybe less."

Mr Alfian, responding to Dr Tan in a Facebook post on the same day, said it is "just bad form to attack me as a way of attacking a member of an opposition party".

"In the grand scheme of things, I'm really a nobody. And by dragging me into this, you're risking coming down to my level to become another nobody, discussing things of very little consequence to these elections," he added.

He said he has tried to offer alternative views of Malaysia, not just on Facebook but also through forums and interviews.

These include critical ones such as in his play Parah, which "is deeply critical of the toxic racial politics in Malaysia".

When contacted, Mr Alfian told The Straits Times: "The elections are coming. Let's focus on scrutinising the respective party election manifestos and their campaign promises.

"That's what elections should be about."