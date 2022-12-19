PAP might have lost battle with pro-communists if not for ex-MP Chan Chee Seng: PM Lee

SINGAPORE – If not for the contributions of former politician Chan Chee Seng, the People’s Action Party (PAP) might have lost its battle with pro-communists in the party’s nascent years, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday.

Mr Chan, a former senior parliamentary secretary and pioneer member of the PAP, died on Saturday evening aged 90, after being hospitalised with pneumonia. He was a longstanding MP for Jalan Besar, holding the ward for more than 20 years.

In a condolence letter to Mr Chan’s wife, Mrs Chan Ching Oi, PM Lee recounted a motion of confidence vote in 1961, in which Mr Chan’s intervention was critical in helping the fledging PAP government to survive.

PM Lee, who is the PAP’s secretary general, wrote that the non-communists were one vote shy of being defeated in the vote, held in the Legislative Assembly.

“With great presence of mind, Chee Seng rushed to see Madam Sahorah Binte Ahmat, who was ill in hospital,” wrote PM Lee, who added that Mr Chan persuaded the assemblywoman to support the motion.

“She arrived in an ambulance, was carried on a stretcher into the Legislative Assembly, and entered the chamber just before its doors were locked for the vote to be taken,” PM Lee said.

“The pro-communists were out manoeuvred and outnumbered, and abstained in the vote,” said PM Lee, who added that “Chee Seng’s intervention made every difference”.

Following the vote, the pro-communist faction broke away to form the Barisan Sosialis. Many PAP branch secretaries went over to the Barisan side, which “wreaked havoc on the PAP branches”, PM Lee said.

Mr Chan then accompanied Mr Lee Kuan Yew to visit the branches and physically recover the PAP’s property, such as typewriters, chairs and tables.

Referring to his episode, the late Mr Lee had described Mr Chan as “impervious to intimidation” in his memoirs, wrote PM Lee.

He noted that tensions between the pro-communists and non-communists grew after the PAP formed the government following the 1959 general election.

“Like many others, Chee Seng came under tremendous pressure to switch sides,” he wrote, noting that many succumbed, but the late Mr Chan, who was recruited by Mr S. Rajaratnam to join the PAP, “never wavered.”

“He was steadfast and courageous, staunchly loyal and absolutely dependable.”