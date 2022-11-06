PAP elects top decision-making body: Gan Kim Yong steps down as chair

SINGAPORE - The People’s Action Party (PAP) on Sunday elected its top decision-making body after its biennial party conference at Resorts World Convention Centre that was attended by more than 3,000 party members.

In no particular order, PAP’s 37th central executive committee (CEC) will comprise Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong; Deputy Prime Ministers Lawrence Wong and Heng Swee Keat; Mr Chan Chun Sing; Mr Masagos Zulkifli; Mr K. Shanmugam; Ms Grace Fu; Mr Desmond Lee; Ms Indranee Rajah; Mr Ong Ye Kung; Mr Tan Chuan-Jin; and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

The 12 CEC members were elected by secret ballot.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong and Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo were co-opted into the CEC as they got the 13th and 14th highest votes.

Party Chairman of the 36th CEC and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong did not stand for re-election to the CEC.