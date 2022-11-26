PAP appoints Lawrence Wong as deputy secretary-general

(Clockwise from top left) DPM Lawrence Wong, National Development Minister Desmond Lee, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing and DPM Heng Swee Keat. PHOTOS: PAP
PAP's 37th central executive committee has also co-opted four new members, (clockwise from top left) Aljunied GRC’s Alex Yeo, East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan, labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng. PHOTOS: PAP
Lee Li Ying
Updated
Published
11 min ago

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been appointed to the new post of deputy secretary-general of the People’s Action Party (PAP), after the party’s top decision-making body met on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was previously an assistant secretary-general, has been appointed PAP chairman.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee has also been appointed as assistant secretary-general, alongside Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

In a statement by the party, PAP said that the 37th central executive committee (CEC) has also co-opted four new members Aljunied GRC’s Alex Yeo, East Coast GRC MP Cheryl Chan, labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

In early November, the PAP elected its top decision-making body during its biennial party conference at Resorts World Convention Centre that was attended by more than 3,000 party members.

More On This Topic
PAP will work ‘doubly hard, triply hard’ to regain lost seats: Lawrence Wong
PAP leadership renewal - the next chapter

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top