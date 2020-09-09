Panoramic views at Apple's floating glass store

Surrounded by emerald waters and built entirely of glass, Apple's third store here offers visitors a full panoramic view of the Marina Bay waterfront.

Apple yesterday unveiled its first floating spherical store in the world at Marina Bay Sands in a preview for the media, ahead of its official opening tomorrow.

The facade of Apple Marina Bay Sands is made up of 114 pieces of reinforced glass held together by 10 narrow mirror-like columns known as mullions.

Store visitors can enjoy a 360-degree view of Marina Bay - from the Art Science Museum to Marina Bay Financial Centre to the wide open sea.