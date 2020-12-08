Panellists discuss digital tech in finance

(From left) Moderator Haslinda Amin hosting a panel discussion with Standard Chartered Bank group chief executive Bill Winters, AMTD Group chairman and CEO Calvin Choi (on screen) and DBS Group chief executive Piyush Gupta at the Singapore FinTech Fe
(From left) Moderator Haslinda Amin hosting a panel discussion with Standard Chartered Bank group chief executive Bill Winters, AMTD Group chairman and CEO Calvin Choi (on screen) and DBS Group chief executive Piyush Gupta at the Singapore FinTech Festival and Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology yesterday. The panellists weighed in on topics such as digital technology use in financial services, digital currencies and digital bank licences in Singapore.

