(From left) Moderator Haslinda Amin hosting a panel discussion with Standard Chartered Bank group chief executive Bill Winters, AMTD Group chairman and CEO Calvin Choi (on screen) and DBS Group chief executive Piyush Gupta at the Singapore FinTech Festival and Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology yesterday. The panellists weighed in on topics such as digital technology use in financial services, digital currencies and digital bank licences in Singapore.
Panellists discuss digital tech in finance
- Published31 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 08, 2020, with the headline 'Panellists discuss digital tech in finance'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: