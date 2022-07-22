Panel discusses challenges faced by vulnerable groups

On a recent home visit with one of his social workers, chief executive officer of charity Montfort Care Samuel Ng came across a family of 13 crammed into a rental flat.

The head of the household was a woman in her 80s, who was taking care of her six-year-old grandson after his parents had run away.

The child was still using a pacifier, and did not know how to talk yet. Mr Ng and a social worker advised the woman to send the child to a pre-school while offering other support for the family.

Mr Ng said he had seen similar cases when he first stepped into social work 30 years ago. Then, everyone's educational qualifications were not as high and a child could catch up once given a boost.

"The six-year-old from back then, we would be able to help easily. But 30 years later, it's much harder... A six-year-old today who doesn't know anything, it's very difficult for him compared to his peers," he said.

The challenges that vulnerable groups face are still the same as 30 years ago - such as families struggling with divorce or domestic violence - but addressing them is more difficult today, he said.

Society has progressed quickly, but the vulnerable groups remain, so the effort required to help push them along has to be even more determined, he added.

Mr Ng was speaking at a dialogue organised by government feedback unit Reach and Chinese-language evening paper Shin Min Daily News on the challenges faced by vulnerable groups in society.

Also on the panel was Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and Social and Family Development Eric Chua and Mr Toh Soon Huat, chairman of social service agency Sian Chay Medical Institution. The dialogue was held at the News Centre auditorium in Toa Payoh.

Mr Chua noted that the way help is delivered today has also evolved. Previously, social service offices would wait for those who need help to make the approach. Today, officers proactively make home visits at rental blocks.

On eradicating poverty, Mr Chua said on a micro level, it is definitely possible - if all stakeholders work together and the family itself has the will to get out of the cycle.

On a macro level, it is more difficult, he said - sometimes out of 10 families, five or six may have been helped, but another two or three might then fall into dire straits.

He said: "Can we fully eradicate poverty? As Mr Ng said, not possible, but my answer is that we must make an effort."