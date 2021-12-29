Panda cub Le Le's name reveal: All you need to know

SINGAPORE - The name of the first panda cub born here has been revealed - his name is Le Le.

The cub's name was jointly announced by Singapore and China on Wednesday (Dec 29), following much excitement among members of the public, who got to vote for their favourite out of five options last month.

Here are some key facts about the cub:

1. What does his name mean?

Le Le comes from the old Chinese term "shi le po", which refers to Singapore. This term was in use back when Singapore was starting out as a trading port. It is also a transliteration of the Malay term "selat" which means straits, and is indicative of Singapore's geographical location.

The other names in the running were Hong Hong, Xin Le, Xin Yang and Xin Yuan.

Hong Hong means magnificence, and is meant to signify well wishes for the panda cub to grow up magnificent and healthy.

Xin Le represents new joy - and in this case, also Singapore's joy. The panda cub is a reason for celebrating the many years of collaboration between China and Singapore.

Xin Yang has two parts. The first character Xin refers to Singapore and can also mean new. Yang means the sun, and the panda cub was born in the morning of Aug 14. Together, the name means Singapore sun or new sun, which is meant to symbolise the brightness and joy the birth of the cub has brought.

Xin Yuan has two parts as well, with the first letter again referring to Singapore. The Chinese character Yuan means affinity or fate, but it also sounds like another character which means fulfilment. The name is meant to signify how the cub was born after fate brought its parents Kai Kai and Jia Jia together in Singapore.

2. When was he born?

Le Le, the firstborn to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia, arrived at about 7.50am on Aug 14. He weighed about 200g.

The successful birth comes after the giant pandas' seventh breeding season. They began mating in 2015, after arriving on a decade-long loan from Chengdu, China, in September 2012.

Giant pandas are notoriously difficult to breed in captivity, in part due to the narrow window for conception. Females like Jia Jia ovulate only once a year, and her fertility also peaks for just 24 to 36 hours.

Kai Kai and Jia Jia, now aged 14 and 13, displayed signs of being in heat in April this year. However, the natural mating process did not succeed.

Artificial insemination with Kai Kai's frozen sperm was then done before the end of Jia Jia's receptive period. Ultrasound scans done in July showed a thickening of Jia Jia's cervix and some fluid in the uterine horns.

On Aug 10, a clear outline of a foetus with a strong heartbeat was seen during an ultrasound scan. The gestation period ranges from three to more than five months.

On Aug 14, Le Le was born.