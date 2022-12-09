Pakistan, S’pore eyeing increase in exports of food and agricultural products

SINGAPORE - Pakistan and Singapore are looking forward to increasing exports in food and agricultural products, the two countries’ foreign ministers said in a meeting on Friday.

Pakistan’s visiting Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is in the Republic on a one-day official visit ending on Friday, had reviewed the growth in trade between Pakistan and Singapore with his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan during the breakfast meeting.

They agreed to enhance cooperation in areas including trade facilitation, digital economy and digital finance, as well as strengthen people-to-people exchanges and capacity building under the Singapore Cooperation Programme.

Dr Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post of the meeting: “We had an in-depth exchange over breakfast on bilateral relations as well as regional strategic issues.”

On the exports, he said: “There are a variety of food products from Pakistan which we can find in our supermarkets in Singapore, including mangoes and spices.”