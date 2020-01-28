Painting the town red at River Hongbao

Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo greeting crowds at the River Hongbao event at The Float@Marina Bay last night. With her was Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, and Culture, Community and Youth, Mr Baey Yam Keng (in green), an adviser for the River Hongbao event.

Joining them were (from left) Mr Kuah Boon Wee, vice-president of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Tan Aik Hock, River Hongbao chairman and president of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), and Mr William Leong Sin Yuen, the deputy treasurer of the SFCCA.

The theme for the celebrations was Ge Tai Night, featuring performances by singers such as Yuan Jin and Huang Hao Feng.