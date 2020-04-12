Coronavirus: Painting at home, studying family history

BERNARD CHIANG, 69, FLORIST

With his florist shop closed during the circuit breaker period, Mr Bernard Chiang spends his days distributing masks to those in his community.

The 69-year-old, who is the vice-chairman of the Braddell Heights Zone B Residents' Committee, helps to organise and give out reusable masks provided by the Government to all households.

After the mask distribution ends today, Mr Chiang plans to spend time on his own hobbies.

"I will go for walks in nature, and do some painting at home. Painting is my passion," said Mr Chiang, who lives with his wife and son. He also has a daughter.

He is also gathering information and materials to understand his family roots better.

"That should be enough to occupy me for the month," added Mr Chiang.

But he admitted that he will miss the other members of his family, including his daughter and grandchildren, who do not live with him.

"I haven't seen my grandchildren for a few weeks already, because they have been busy with school and we have been trying to limit our interactions," said Mr Chiang.

"What I also miss most are my friends. We used to have weekly gatherings and sit in the coffee shop together to catch up," he added.

"Now we chat through the WhatsApp chat groups - it's good that it's so convenient. Every day, more and more messages are coming in, I expect to be flooded with all this," he quipped.