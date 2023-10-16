Paid restaurant reviews ‘standard practice’ but being transparent is key, say food bloggers

SINGAPORE – It is common practice for food bloggers to get paid for restaurant reviews but they should be transparent and declare publicly that these are advertisements, said industry players.

Eatbook editor Beatrice Bowers said the blog has been selling advertising spots since 2016, and for most major media houses, these paid advertorials – ads written in the form of editorials – are standard practice as they help to generate revenue.

She said Eatbook is transparent about the nature of its food reviews by clearly indicating whether each review is independent, an invited session for members of the press to dine at the eatery or whether it is a paid review.

She added that one out of 10 to 15 articles on the Eatbook website contains paid content, and that advertisements are always tagged “#sp” or “#ad” across all its platforms.

The hashtag “sp” stands for sponsored post, and the hashtag “ad” indicates that it is an advertisement.

There have been concerns about the authenticity of food reviews after Singaporean restaurant owner Charlene Yan, 34, on Oct 4 said she was given the option of being featured on popular food blog Sethlui.com if she forked out $2,300.

Ms Yan, who owns an eatery in Everton Park in the Tanjong Pagar area, said one of Mr Seth Lui’s employees offered her a spot on a list with an option to be placed in first, second or third spot for an additional $400 to $600.

In response to Ms Yan’s claims, a spokesman for Mr Lui said the business does not accept payment for reviews, and all articles sponsored by advertisers come with “a disclaimer for branded or sponsored content” at the end.

The Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore (Asas), on its website, spells out that it should be clear that “anyone who looks at the advertisement is able to see, without reading it closely, that it is an advertisement and not editorial matter”.

It added that advertisements should not abuse the trust of consumers or exploit their lack of experience, expertise or knowledge, and should not mislead in any way by “inaccuracy, ambiguity, exaggeration, omission, or otherwise”.

Food bloggers The Straits Times spoke to said their main aim is to remain honest while sharing a love for food.

Daniel Food Diary (DFD), a popular local food blog, said in response to queries that it offers paid reviews, which are all categorised and clearly marked as “advertorials” or “SP” to indicate that they are sponsored posts.

DFD said it will “unreservedly decline” proposals from establishments that offer financial perks for the top spot in ranking lists. Instead, it makes editorial integrity a key priority, it added.

“We believe that many food bloggers and influencers maintain a similar perspective, placing passion for their work and service to their readers above financial gains,” DFD said.