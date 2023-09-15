Packed first day in office for President Tharman

SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Friday attended the launch of the Philanthropy Asia Summit – his first event since he was sworn in as Singapore’s ninth president on Thursday night – as its distinguished patron.

After the summit, Mr Tharman had his first meeting with the Council of Presidential Advisers over lunch at the Istana.

He said in a Facebook post: “Its members each have long experience, knowledge and leadership in diverse areas – business, the public sector and social services. I look forward to working with them.”

He then hosted Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who is here on an unofficial visit. They had an exchange on the regional economic environment and Bhutan’s strategies for the future, Mr Tharman added.