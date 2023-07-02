People’s Association pledges $250,000 to President’s Challenge

SINGAPORE - The People’s Association (PA) has pledged $250,000 in support of the President’s Challenge, which is targeting support for caregivers in 2023.

On Sunday, President Halimah Yacob received a cheque from PA at Hong Kah North Community Centre, during an event organised for 50 caregivers.

In a statement, PA said it has worked with community partners to better support caregivers of persons with mental health conditions and strengthen caregiver support in local communities.

Among other things, the PA’s Women’s Integration Network (WIN) worked with the National Council of Social Service and Caregivers Alliance Limited to launch the WIN Caregivers Network in 2022 in six pilot sites, including in Hong Kah North.

“This network facilitates community-based peer support for caregivers and aims to provide social and emotional support, as well as bridge the gap between caregivers and resources in the community,” said PA.

Since 2022, over 150 caregivers have attended training programmes organised by Caregivers Alliance Limited. PA said over 80 caregivers have joined the support groups.

At the event, Madam Halimah and Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor, who is also MP for Hong Kah North, interacted with 50 caregivers, who took part in activities organised by PA staff.

PA said caregivers in Hong Kah North who joined the network have become trainers who help run and administer the programme.

President’s Challenge 2022 raised a record $16.9 million – the highest amount since the annual campaign started in 2000.

The amount has gone towards supporting 82 social service agencies, including Fei Yue Community Services and Pertapis Halfway House.