PA cancels Hari Raya bazaars in view of coronavirus situation

The popular Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar organised by the People's Association (PA) will not be returning this year, in the light of the coronavirus situation and the need to practise social distancing in public venues.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a PA spokesman said yesterday that it is also cancelling the other Hari Raya festive bazaars it usually organises.

"For the well-being and safety of our residents, the PA will not be organising festive bazaars and trade fairs with effect from March 18, 2020. These include the annual Hari Raya bazaars organised at Wisma Geylang Serai, as well as at Our Tampines Hub and in Woodlands," said the spokesman.

"As the festive bazaars contribute to the festive mood, we understand that some residents may be disappointed. However, as our bazaars attract large crowds, we have taken the difficult decision not to proceed with these activities."

The month-long festive bazaars held across the island during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts in late April this year, attract large crowds.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said on Facebook yesterday that the bazaars had to be cancelled due to the "unprecedented circumstances" of Covid-19.

"There is now a greater need for social distancing measures, to prevent more widespread transmission of the virus in Singapore," he said.

"Despite the disappointment, I hope our community will understand and support this difficult decision," he added.

The Government announced last Friday that all ticketed cultural, sports and entertainment events with 250 participants or more were to be deferred or cancelled.

It also issued an advisory on social distancing in public venues, and urged the deferment or cancellation of all non-essential events and gatherings.

The PA spokesman said that for ongoing trade fairs, operators have put in additional precautionary measures such as temperature taking and providing hand sanitisers.

"For festive bazaars where tenders have been awarded, the organisers will abide by the cancellation clauses and look after the interest of the tenderers," said the spokesman.

Last year, about two million people visited the bazaar at Wisma Geylang Serai - the highest number ever recorded for such a bazaar.

It encompassed the field behind Wisma Geylang Serai, the Tanjong Katong Complex and Haig Road area, and the areas around Joo Chiat Complex and Geylang Serai market.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin said that he and his team have been preparing for the bazaar in Woodlands since January.

"I'm sad that there'll be no festive Hari Raya bazaar at Woodlands, Geylang Serai and Tampines. But public safety and health is paramount," he said.