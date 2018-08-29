Owner of starved dog fined $2,500 for improper care

SINGAPORE - The owner of an emaciated dog was fined $2,500 on Wednesday (Aug 29) for not properly caring for her pet.

In a statement released the same day, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said that the court fined Ms Rosario Janie Foong, 41, for failing in her duty to care for her pet dog, a female Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

The AVA was alerted to the case in July last year.

Investigations established Ms Foong as the dog's owner, and found that she had failed to provide her pet with adequate and suitable food and water.

First-time offenders can fined up to $10,000 and jailed up to a year.

In its statement, the AVA said: "Safeguarding animal welfare is a shared responsibility that needs the cooperation of all stakeholders, including the public. Members of the public can play their part by being vigilant."

It advised the public to promptly report cases of animal welfare to the AVA through its 24-hour hotline 1800-476-1600 or its website at www.ava.gov.sg.

Photos and videos will aid in investigations, and all information shared with the AVA will be held in strict confidence, it said.