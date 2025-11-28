One-off property tax rebate in 2026 for owner-occupied HDB and private homes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans will get a one-off property tax rebate of 15 per cent for owner-occupied HDB flats in 2026 to help ease the impact of property tax hikes.

Those with owner-occupied private residential homes will also get a rebate of 10 per cent, capped at $500, said the Ministry of Finance and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore in a joint statement on Nov 28.

The move will help to cushion property tax increases for Singaporeans, amid a moderating residential rental market with modest increases in market rents, said the statement.

The rebate will be automatically offset against any property tax payable in the 2026 property tax bill, which owners will receive from December 2025.

Property tax is calculated based on a property’s annual value , which is the estimated rent a property can fetch in a year if rented out.

The Government provided a similar rebate in 2024, aimed at easing cost-of-living concerns for home owners .

Home owners living in three-room and larger HDB flats will see an average property tax increase of $2 to $3 per month, after the tax rebate.

All one- and two-room HDB owner-occupiers will continue to pay no property tax.

Half of private property owner-occupiers will see a property tax increase of less than $6 per month, after the property tax rebate.

The rest will see higher property tax increases, with their properties generally being of higher value, said the statement.