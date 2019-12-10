Overwhelming response to new ST subscription plan

A new subscription plan for The Straits Times that comes with a Samsung tablet pre-loaded with the ST e-paper has received overwhelming response, with all early-bird orders fully taken up after the registration site went live yesterday morning.

All 3,000 units set aside for early-bird orders for The Straits Times News Tablet, which include a pre-Christmas collection package, were reserved by 1pm.

For an introductory offer price of $24.90 a month with a two-year contract, readers will receive a subscription to the e-paper and the Samsung Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet, which normally retails at $398.

The device also functions as a normal tablet that can be used to download and access other apps, and surf the Internet.

On The Straits Times News Tablet, the e-paper will be launched automatically when users turn on the device, doing away with repeated log-ins or passwords.

Although the early-bird offers have all been taken up, readers can still leave their contact details at stsub.sg/reg to register their interest before the official launch of the tablet on Dec 18. They will receive their tablets after Christmas.

Early birds who registered yesterday will receive a pre-sale link via e-mail and SMS.

Existing ST direct subscribers who registered for the early-bird offer will be contacted by a Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) customer service officer to complete the subscription process.

All early birds can collect their tablets from Dec 20 to 22 at Plaza Singapura and will receive a limited edition cover for their new devices.

The tablet comes with a one-year warranty from Samsung, but the warranty can be extended to two years at an additional $3 a month.

Besides ST, subscribers can also read other publications on the tablet.

Media group SPH launched a similar news tablet for its Chinese news products Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News in March.

The tablet attracted more than 11,000 subscribers to the Chinese news products in six months.

The news tablet for Berita Harian readers was launched in September and garnered 1,000 subscribers in two months.

