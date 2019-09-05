Overturned lorry turns Woodlands Road junction into sandy 'beach'

SINGAPORE - Commuters were met with what resembled a small artificial beach at the junction of Kranji Road and Woodlands Road on Wednesday (Sept 4) after a lorry carrying sand overturned and spilled it on the road.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving the lorry at 4.33pm on Wednesday.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show an area covered with sand cordoned off from traffic.

Police officers are seen wearing yellow vests around the site, where the overturned lorry was on its side with sand spilling out to cover the junction as well as a portion of the pavement and grass patch.

The lorry driver, a 36-year-old man, was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after the accident.

Pictures and videos sent in by a contributor to citizen journalism website Stomp show the sand being cleared three hours after the accident.

The contributor, Mr Lim, told Stomp the scene of the accident "looked almost like a beach" when he was driving by at 7.15pm.