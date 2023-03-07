Overcoming mindsets: Uniqlo, Amazon in S’pore boost hiring of persons with disabilities

SINGAPORE – With the news that an Enabling Business Hub will be opened later this year to encourage inclusive hiring practices and job placements for persons with disabilities (PwDs), employers here have even more reason to step up inclusive hiring.

The hub will be launched in Jurong West in the second half of 2023, to bring jobs closer to where PwDs live.

But some companies have already made the first move to hire PwDs, before the latest measures were announced during the debate on the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s budget last Friday.

For example, logistics giant Amazon has partnered with SG Enable to hire around 20 PwDs across its operations facilities.

An Amazon spokesman said that the company’s staff have given positive feedback, citing how inclusive hiring helps them develop stronger empathy and creates a more cohesive workforce.

In February, the company had pledged to triple its hiring of employees with disabilities for operations facilities in the next three years.

It made the commitment after signing a memorandum of understanding with SG Enable, a disability services and support organisation in Singapore.

Apparel retailer Uniqlo currently employs 42 people with disabilities across its 28 stores in Singapore.

Uniqlo Singapore human resource director Juliana Tan said the company works very closely with job coaches from Minds Hi-Job! to understand each employee’s profile and way of communication.

Minds Hi-Job!, a programme under the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds), is a job placement and support programme to help those with special needs seek employment opportunities.

Ms Tan said that Uniqlo’s employees work under a buddy system. This means that employees with disabilities work alongside fellow non-PwD employees, and receive support as they adapt to the new environment.

They start off by working in the storeroom – a role that does not require them to interact with customers – in order to ease themselves into their roles, she added.