Over a third of households have received ART kits under third nationwide distribution exercise

SINGAPORE - More than a third of households in Singapore have received a set of 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits in their letterboxes, under the third nationwide distribution exercise which kicked off on July 18.

As at July 31, around 600,000 households have received their ART kits, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), in a reply to queries from The Straits Times.

The remaining one million households should get their kits by mid-September, the ministry added.

The public can check the delivery status of the ART kits by using the SingPost mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

After verifying that their address is correct, they will receive alerts when the kits have been deposited into their mailboxes.

MOH, in a Facebook post last month, had said it could take a few weeks for some households to receive their kits due to the volume involved.

The move to give out the kits comes amid the current wave of Covid-19 infections.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, in announcing the start of the distribution exercise on July 18, said self-testing "has become a familiar part of our lives now".

He also urged those with acute respiratory symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat or fever to test themselves daily as a positive result may only develop some days after symptoms have begun.

"Being socially responsible is key for us to weather this current wave," he added.

So far, the Government has given out close to 25 million ART kits to households via two earlier nationwide distributions - one from August to September last year and another from October to December 2020.

Each household received a total of 16 kits in these two distributions.