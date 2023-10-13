Over $96 million invested in training early childhood educators: ECDA

SINGAPORE – More than $96 million have been invested by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in training pre-school educators since 2015, as part of efforts to help them progress in their careers and raise standards in the sector.

In a statement on Friday, the agency said it has supported more than 3,000 aspiring and in-service early childhood educators through training them to take on larger roles, for instance.

To further support teachers’ career progression, ECDA has also clearly charted out the top skills and abilities needed by early childhood educators across 15 roles at different stages, up from the initial seven.

The Continuing Professional Development roadmap, which serves as a guide for educators and pre-school operators, now lists the specific skills required by various job roles like deputy centre leader and infant educator.

For example, infant educators – who work with children aged two months to 18 months – will first need to learn how to observe children and manage classrooms, before moving onto curriculum design or planning programmes.

In a speech on Friday, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said there are more career progression opportunities for early childhood educators in the form of centre leadership or roles in curriculum development.

They could also shift to other early childhood education roles such as in learning support or early intervention, which refers to supporting children with special needs.

Speaking at the ECDA Scholarships and Training Awards Presentation Ceremony at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mr Masagos said some people may be dismayed by the recent incidents of child mismanagement in preschools.

“Our educators are qualified professionals, with the requisite training and supervision. That is why we recognise these incidents to be exceptions,” he said.

He said the Government will continue to push for better working conditions, training opportunities and career progression for all early childhood educators.

Highlighting the important role of leaders in the sector, Mr Masagos said that a revised advanced diploma for aspiring early childhood education leaders was rolled out in April. It was updated to cover content related to leadership skills in the areas of curriculum, child safety and management, among others.

“The quality of early childhood education in preschools hinges on the quality of leadership,” he said.