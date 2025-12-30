Over 950,000 Singaporean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in January

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The U-Save and S&CC rebates are disbursed every three months each year.

SINGAPORE - More than 950,000 Singaporean households in Housing Board flats will receive rebates to their utility and conservancy bills in January , as part of a government scheme to help with the cost of living.

In a statement on Dec 30 , the Ministry of Finance said eligible households will receive up to $190 in U-Save for their utility bills.

Households will also get up to half a month of rebate s for their service and conservancy charges (S&CC) .

Both will vary depending on the household’s flat type.

For example, people living in four-room flats will get $ 150 in rebates for their U-Save and h alf a month in rebates for their S&CC, while those in one- and two-room flats will get $ 190 for their U-Save an d half a month for their S&CC.

In total, each eligible household will receive up to $760 of U-Save and 3½ months of S&CC rebates for the financial year from April 2025 to March 2026.

Utility rebates will be automatically credited to eligible households’ accounts with grid operator SP Services, and S&CC rebates with the town councils.

The rebates are part of a permanent GST Voucher scheme that helps lower- and middle-income households cope with the increasing cost of living and increased goods and services tax.

To be eligible for the U-Save rebate, there must be at least one Singaporean owner or occupier in the household if the flat is partially rented or not rented out. If the entire HDB flat is rented out, there must be at least one Singaporean tenant .

Households with people who own more than one property are not eligible for U-Save rebates, said the ministry.

SOURCE: MOF

The following households are not eligible for the S&CC rebate:

Those without any Singaporean owner or occupier

Those where the owners or essential occupiers o wn or hold interest in a private property

Those where the entire flat is rented out

To check eligibility for S&CC rebates, log in to My HDBPage via Singpass .

Government officials will not ask the public to transfer money or disclose banking details over a call, said the ministry, adding that one should call the ScamShield helpline on 1799 if in doubt.

