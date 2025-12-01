Over 800 Singaporeans back safely from flood-hit Hat Yai in Thailand: Vivian Balakrishnan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – More than 800 Singaporeans from southern Thailand’s Hat Yai have reached the Republic safely after they had e-registered with or reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) during deadly floods in the kingdom.

In a Facebook post on Dec 1, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan spoke of the return of the 822 Singaporeans, and added that he appreciated “the dedication of MFA’s consular response teams who have worked tirelessly on the ground to reach Singaporeans and help bring them home”.

He thanked the Thai government, the Royal Thai Armed Forces, non-governmental organisations and volunteers “whose swift support enabled us to assist Singaporeans effectively”.

Dr Balakrishnan also expressed gratitude to the Malaysian government, which helped receive Singaporeans where possible and provided support during the evacuation efforts.

“As Thailand moves into the recovery phase, I hope families and communities affected by the floods will soon be able to rebuild and find stability again,” the minister added.

MFA said on Nov 28 that more than 600 Singaporeans embarked on their journey from Hat Yai to Singapore.

Of 893 Singaporeans who contacted MFA for help because of the floods, 608 of them had either boarded a flight to Singapore or were waiting for one at Hat Yai International Airport.

Torrential rain and water levels began to recede on Nov 27 in southern Thailand, local media reported, allowing evacuation efforts to be ramped up as land transport, such as vans and military trucks, was able to reach stranded people and take foreign tourists to relief centres or the airport.

MFA had said shortly before noon on Nov 27 that it was arranging for vans to evacuate Singaporeans from central Hat Yai to the airport.

The floods have affected more than 980,000 homes and over 2.7 million people in Thailand, the country’s Interior Ministry said in an earlier statement.

At least 176 people in southern Thailand were killed, the authorities said on Dec 1.