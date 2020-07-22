Over 80 hotels get nod for staycations with strict safeguards

More than 80 hotels have been approved for staycations, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said yesterday.

Hotels contacted by The Straits Times said the approvals came in time for the ongoing week-long school holidays and the two up-coming long weekends - July 31 for Hari Raya Haji and Aug 9 for National Day - when demand is expected to be strong.

As foreign visitor arrivals in Singapore have all but dried up due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hotels, which are facing the worst occupancy rates in history, are turning to travel-starved locals to fill rooms.

Since July 3, hotels that wish to provide accommodation to guests for leisure purposes could apply for approval.

More than 100 hotels have done so, said STB.

To be approved, hotels must adhere to stringent safe management practices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

These include reducing capacity and intermingling, rigorous cleaning and disinfecting regimens, and screening guests before entry.

Guests are required to wear a mask within the premises, with some exceptions, such as in their own room or while eating.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said he believed locals will "want to venture out and explore Singapore", and support local businesses while doing so.

In 2018, Singaporeans spent $34.2 billion on overseas travel.

"While the local spending may not be enough to make up for the loss of tourism receipts, this will contribute towards business revenue and help businesses tide over this challenging period," he said.

"Singapore may be a small country compared with our regional neighbours, but our city is filled with hidden gems and great experiences in every precinct waiting to be discovered."

All the four hotels contacted described the reopening for staycations as much-needed relief, although current occupancy rates remain far below pre-Covid-19 levels.

Hotel Soloha's founder Josh Hu said its current occupancy rate was hovering around 50 per cent, below the typical 70 per cent to 80 per cent in pre-Covid-19 days.

The boutique hotel, which opened last August in the Keong Saik area, was closed for more than three months during the circuit breaker period and phase one of Singapore's reopening.

When the hotel launched its staycation promotions after getting approval from STB, Mr Hu said it received calls and e-mail inquiries "in excess of 20 for the first few days".

Some hotels are hopeful staycations will gain traction in the light of the global travel restrictions.

The Fullerton Hotel and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore have received more than 200 bookings for this weekend, and foresee a strong demand for rooms in coming weeks.

"After months of isolation and with outbound travel bans still in place, local residents seek a safe environment to unwind and reconnect with their loved ones," said Mr Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, general manager of The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts.

At Yotel Singapore Orchard Road, next-day bookings came in on the day it obtained STB's approval.

Its general manager Brendan Daly said that while staycations are an important segment, they cannot replace pre-Covid-19 business levels because of the size of Singapore's domestic market.

Mr Jean-Philippe Jacopin, general manager of Orchard Hotel Singapore, said it has received more than 20 bookings for the upcoming two long weekends, with more expected nearer to the weekend.

Ms Kwee Wei-Lin, president of the Singapore Hotel Association, said hotels offering staycations had reported "significant demand", and domestic tourism would provide "short-term financial relief" and "meaningful guest engagements" as Singapore gradually reopens.

"Naturally, the revenue will not be comparable to the buoyant results before Covid-19," she said.

"We hope that more Singaporeans will start to support staycations not just as an escape from home, but also as an enriching way to learn about Singapore's cultural precincts, explore new neighbourhoods and local heritage."