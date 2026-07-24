Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Over $8 million from wakaf-generated income to be given to beneficiaries: MUIS

SINGAPORE - The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) will disburse more than $8 million from its wakaf-generated income in 2026, it said in a statement on July 24 .

A total of $8.48 million will be disbursed to various beneficiaries from the income of Muis-managed wakaf, including mosques, madrasahs, Muslim organisations, charities and other beneficiaries in Singapore and overseas .

The funds will strengthen religious institutions, support Islamic education and enable programmes that benefit the wider community , said MUIS.

A wakaf is an Islamic religious endowment comprising land or assets bequeathed by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes. In Singapore, these assets – including shophouses, residential units and commercial buildings – are managed by MUIS. The income goes to mosques, madrasahs, the needy and other charitable causes.

Local beneficiaries will receive $4.5 million – a 6.6 per cent increase from the 2024 financial year – with the remaining $3.98 million channelled to foreign beneficiaries, in accordance with respective wakaf deeds.

In its breakdown of funds to local beneficiaries, MUIS said $2.02 million - an increase of 18.4 per cen t from the 2024 financial year - will be distributed to 18 mosques in Singapore to support infrastructure development, community programmes, and sector capability enhancement initiatives across mosques in Singapore .

The seven full- and part-time madrasahs , or religious Islamic schools, will receive $780,000 to support Islamic education and nurture future religious teachers and community leaders .

Thirty Muslim charitable organisations and Indian Muslim organisations will receive $710,000 , a 16.1 per cent increase from the previous financial year. The funds will support programmes for seniors, vulnerable families, rehabilitation efforts and social support initiatives.

In addition, about $200,000 will be disbursed to support community burial needs, while $765,000 will be distributed to eligible family beneficiaries.

Speaking at the disbursement ceremony on July 24 , MUIS chief executive Kadir Maideen said that the disbursements “reflect the enduring impact of Wakaf and the generosity of our Wakif (donors) ”.

“Every dollar fulfils the wishes of a Wakif, supports those in need, and continues a legacy of giving that strengthens our mosques, madrasahs and the wider community,” he said.

“As the trustee of Wakaf, MUIS remains committed to safeguarding this amanah (trust) and ensuring these endowments continue to benefit future generations.”