Over 7kg of drugs worth $850k seized in CNB drug busts

SINGAPORE - More than 7kg of illicit drugs were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday evening (May 18) in separate operations that led to the arrest of seven suspects.

Six men and one woman, aged between 26 and 48, were arrested, CNB said on Wednesday.

About 2,287g of heroin, 5,041g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, and more than 630g of Ecstasy tablets estimated to be worth close to $850,000 were seized.

Two Singaporean men, aged 26 and 28, were arrested in the first raid on a residential unit in the vicinity of Jurong East Ave 1.

CNB officers found about 466g of heroin, 7g of Ice, various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to $4,585 in the unit.

The suspects allegedly threw controlled drugs out of the unit's window before their arrest. Officers later recovered about 1,821g of heroin and 518g of Ice.

The second operation the same evening led to the arrests of three Singaporean men at a residential block in the vicinity of Chai Chee Street.

About 55g of Ice were recovered from a 48-year-old man, while a 26-year-old man was escorted to another location where about 3g of Ice were recovered.

The third man, 31, put up a violent struggle in resisting arrest, and officers had to use necessary force to subdue him, CNB said. About 25g of Ice were recovered from him.

CNB conducted a follow-up operation on Tuesday following the first arrests, leading to the arrest of a Singaporean man, 31, in the vicinity of Lorong Limau in Whampoa.

The male suspect was brought to his residence, where a 27-year-old female permanent resident was subsequently arrested.

Officers searched the unit and found about 4,346g of Ice, 6g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, more than 630g of Ecstasy tablets, 201 Erimin-5 tablets, one LSD stamp (a hallucinogen made on tabs of blotting paper) and various drug paraphernalia.

A further 87g of Ice was also recovered from the man's vehicle.

Investigations into the drug activities of all seven suspects are ongoing.

CNB said that the total amount of drugs seized is sufficient to feed 1,090 heroin abusers and 2,880 Ice abusers for a week.