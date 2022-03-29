Over $72m redeemed so far under CDC voucher scheme

More than $72 million has been redeemed by Singaporean households through Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers in the three months since the scheme was launched.

Unveiling this figure at a forum yesterday, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling noted that about 1.12 million households have claimed their $100 CDC vouchers so far.

The $130 million scheme was rolled out on Dec 13 last year to help defray Singaporean households' daily expenses and support heartland merchants and hawkers hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the Lianhe Zaobao Singapore Budget 2022 Business Forum held at Capitol Theatre in Stamford Road, Ms Low said more than 15,000 hawkers and merchants are on the scheme.

She noted that a further round of $100 vouchers will be distributed to Singaporean households later this year, as announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong at Budget 2022.

Mr Wong will be kicking off the next round of the $130 million voucher scheme in May, said Ms Low.

The vouchers, which are claimed digitally, can be redeemed at participating merchants that display the CDC Voucher decal.

Usage of the vouchers entails selecting the amount to be used and showing the QR code to the merchant.

The merchant will then scan it using the RedeemSG Merchant app.

Choo Yun Ting

•To find out which businesses accept the vouchers, use the interactive map at the CDC Vouchers Merchants Go Where website (https://www.gowhere.gov.sg/ cdcvouchersmerchants).