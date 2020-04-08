Over 7,000 advisories issued to the public for safe distancing breaches

More than 7,000 written advisories were issued yesterday to members of the public who breached the stricter safe distancing measures that kicked in on the first day of Singapore's "circuit breaker" month.

Most of the breaches occurred at hawker centres and markets, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) said in a statement last night.

More than 2,000 officers from various government agencies were deployed across the island during the day to help ease Singaporeans and businesses into the new normal.

They visited premises such as town centres, hawker centres, parks and community centres to ensure the observation of safe distancing measures in the heartland, the ministry said.

The tighter rules include a ban on dining in at all food establishments and the suspension of non-essential services.

Advisories were given to those at crowded markets to remind them to keep a safe distance when queueing or making payment by following the floor markings, MEWR said.

An advisory was also issued to a stallholder for selling drinks intended for dining in at a hawker centre.

The ministry said that failing to comply with the elevated safe distancing measures that last until May 4 is an offence.

Those found to be in breach will be issued a written advisory, and if they do not comply, enforcement officers will take down their particulars and issue them a stern warning. The police may also be contacted for follow-up action, it said.

Under the Covid-19 Temporary Measures Bill passed in Parliament yesterday, first-time offenders may face a fine of up to $10,000, jail for up to six months, or both. Subsequent offences carry a fine of up to $20,000, jail for up to 12 months, or both.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said in a Facebook post last night that the large number of advisories issued is "very unfortunate and disappointing".

>2,000 Number of officers from various government agencies deployed across the island yesterday to help ease Singaporeans and businesses into the new normal.

"From tomorrow we will not hesitate to issue written stern warnings, which will lead to a fine, to those who still continue to gather in public," he wrote.

Those not out for essentials or for work in the essential services sector will face penalties.

"This includes those who continue to gather in groups at void decks, playgrounds or community parks, even if they are doing nothing but chit-chatting."

He urged Singaporeans to abide by safe distancing measures and wear a mask if they have to queue.

"These seemingly innocuous choices will make the difference between a long-drawn pandemic that continues to claim lives, or the successful containment of Covid-19," he wrote.