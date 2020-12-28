Over 70 courses to help job seekers reskill and upskill on job portal FastJobs' training marketplace

SINGAPORE - Over 70 courses for job seekers hoping to upskill and reskill are now available on training marketplace FastLearn, jobs portal FastJobs said on Monday (Dec 28).

A majority of the courses on the curated list are SkillsFuture Credit-eligible, and many of them also qualify for additional subsidies and government support, such as training allowances.

The training portal also guides job seekers who are not in professional, managerial, executive and technician (PMET) roles on which courses are most suitable, depending on whether they are early or mid-career.

Course providers include institutes of higher learning such as the Institute of Technical Education and the various polytechnics, and private training providers like Shatec.

FastJobs said it had worked closely with SkillsFuture Singapore since last month to curate courses to help those in non-PMET roles level up their skills.

Industries covered by the training marketplace include customer service, food and beverage, retail, healthcare as well as other operational and customer-facing sectors. Course options will be expanded and updated over time to cater to the growing interest in skills upgrading, said the firm.

For Madam Zafirah Mohamad Sinna, the FastLearn platform is an opportunity to gain new skills that are market relevant.

The 32-year-old housewife is looking to re-enter the job market to support her two-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

"I am looking to upgrade myself for office work. I have enrolled in a course on office administration, as I don't have the necessary experience and I'm hoping to get an office job," she said.

FastJobs said it hopes that by matching job seekers to relevant courses based on their individual backgrounds, they can to spur them on to upskill and reskill.

"We aim to guide job seekers, at the point of their search for their next lap, as to what are the options available to them (by) removing a lot of the noise (and) only curating courses that are relevant to the key sectors on FastJobs, such as healthcare, warehousing, and hospitality, among others," said a spokesman.

Over 300,000 active job applicants have been using the FastJobs platform each month, while 500 job seekers have registered their interest in the courses listed on FastLearn over the past month, he said.

Popular course subjects include patient services, digital workplace administration, pharmaceutical sciences, and nutrition and food science.

FastJobs was incubated by Singapore Press Holdings and officially launched in 2015. The job-matching platform has since been downloaded more than 2.5 million times by users in the region, said the company.