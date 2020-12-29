Over 70 courses to help job seekers reskill, upskill

More than 70 curated courses for job seekers hoping to upskill and reskill can now be browsed on a single website.

The majority of the courses on training marketplace FastLearn are SkillsFuture Credit-eligible, and many also qualify for additional subsidies and government support such as training allowances, job portal FastJobs said yesterday.

The training portal also guides job seekers who are not in professional, managerial, executive and technician (PMET) roles on which courses are most suitable for them.

Course providers include institutes of higher learning such as polytechnics, and private training providers like Shatec.

FastJobs said it had worked closely with SkillsFuture Singapore since last month to curate courses to help those in non-PMET roles level up their skills.

Industries covered include customer service, food and beverage, retail, healthcare and other operational and customer-facing sectors. Course options will over time be expanded and updated to cater to the growing interest in skills upgrading, said FastJobs.

For Madam Zafirah Mohamad Sinna, the FastLearn platform is an opportunity to gain new skills that are market-relevant.

The 32-year-old housewife, who has a two-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son, is looking to re-enter the job market.

"I am looking to upgrade myself for office work. I have enrolled in a course on office administration as I don't have the necessary experience and I'm hoping to get an office job," she said.

More than 300,000 active job applicants use the FastJobs platform each month, while 500 job seekers have registered their interest in courses listed on FastLearn over the past month, said a spokesman.

FastJobs was incubated by Singapore Press Holdings and officially launched in 2015. The job-matching mobile app has been downloaded more than 2.5 million times by users in the region, said FastJobs.