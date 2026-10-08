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Over $639,000 in outstanding fines recovered from foreign motorists at Singapore’s land checkpoints

Foreign motorists with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences may be denied entry into Singapore.

SINGAPORE – More than $639,000 in outstanding fines were collected from 265 foreign motorists at Singapore’s land checkpoints during a three-day operation.

During the operation, which took place from Sept 28 to 30 , these errant motorists entering Singapore were stopped and told to settle their outstanding fines for vehicular and traffic offences.

The Traffic Police led the operation and were supported by officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the Housing Board, the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the National Environment Agency and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

In a joint statement on Oct 8 , the six Singapore government agencies said that the Republic takes a serious view of foreign motorists who commit offences here and fail to settle their fines.

Regular operations are conducted against such motorists, and those with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences may be denied entry into Singapore, they added.

“All motorists are required to abide by Singapore laws and play their part in building a positive road safety culture,” the authorities said .

This includes adhering to speed limits, obeying traffic signals, paying Electronic Road Pricing and parking charges, parking legally and keeping within emissions limits.

In their statement, the authorities also stressed that all foreign-registered vehicles must have a valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) to enter Singapore.

From Nov 2 , foreign-registered vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions offences committed in Singapore will no longer be able to apply for or renew their VEP with LTA.

The authorities urged foreign motorists to check for outstanding fines at axs.com.sg before applying for or renewing a VEP and entering Singapore.

Payment of the fines can be made through channels that include AXS kiosks, the AXS website and the AXS mobile app, as well as the websites and customer service counters of the respective government agencies.

Foreign motorists who wish to seek clarifications on their offences may contact the relevant agencies, the authorities said.