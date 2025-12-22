Over 6,000 households to receive special year-end MUIS payout

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Each household benefiting from the year-end payout is expected to receive about $300.

SINGAPORE - More than 6,000 low-income households are expected to receive a special year-end payout totalling $4.3 million from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) , as children of zakat beneficiaries continue to receive support for school-related expenses.

In a statement on Dec 22, MUIS said each household benefiting from the year-end payout is expected to receive about $300.

This is on top of the regular monthly zakat financial assistance. Zakat is a form of alms-giving.

The year-end assistance, introduced in 2012 , hopes to help low-income households manage end-of-year expenses such as accumulated bills, outstanding payments, and loans.

MUIS also announced that children of zakat beneficiaries will continue to receive $150 each under the Reqab assistance scheme.

The scheme aims to help families pay for school-related expenses such as uniforms, books and essential supplies.

Around $1.3 million has been set aside for the scheme, which is set to benefit around 8,600 children and teenagers aged 18 years and below , added MUIS.

A family of five with three school-going children that is eligible to receive zakat, the year-end payout and Reqab will get a total o f $1,350, it said.

Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, urged beneficiaries to make full use of the support provided.

He said the assistance provided by MUIS helps ensure that children are prepared for the new school year, and gives them a strong start and peace of mind.

“By investing in their education, we are strengthening the foundations of our community and building resilience for the future,” said Prof Faishal, who thanked MUIS for its dedication in serving the community.