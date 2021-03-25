Over 600 madrasah personnel invited to receive Covid-19 vaccination

SINGAPORE - Over 600 personnel from madrasahs here have been invited to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, the latest step in Singapore's drive to get its population inoculated.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said on Thursday (March 25) that Deputy Muftis Mohammad Hannan Hassan and Mohd Murat Md Aris joined several madrasah personnel in receiving their first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

"This exercise is part of the existing national efforts to vaccinate personnel who offer essential services, and to keep our educational institutions safe as our students are currently not eligible for vaccination," said Muis.

Singapore has been making strides in its vaccination programme.

On Thursday, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said that more than 80 per cent of staff in educational institutions who have been invited to take the Covid-19 vaccine have made appointments to do so. The Government also on Wednesday expanded availability of the jabs to those aged 45 to 59.

Muis said on Thursday that madrasah personnel understand the importance of vaccination, which includes protecting their loved ones as well as minimising the risk of infection. The council called on all medically eligible individuals to get vaccinated when they are invited to do so.

Ustaz Hannan also on Thursday reiterated Muis' advisory that taking the vaccines will not invalidate a Muslim's fast, and urged community members to get jabbed once they are invited to do so. This year, the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan is from April 13 to May 12.

"We as Singaporeans have exhibited the resilience and perseverance in the face of the crisis of the generation, Covid-19. We did this as a united community," he said.

"It is important that we continue to do so, as a community. Vaccination is yet another important step to protecting our loved ones and the country."