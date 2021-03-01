Over $4.7m raised through ComChest walk

Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli (fourth from left) at the launch of the Community Chest (ComChest) Heartstrings Walk 2021 yesterday.

With him are (from left) event committee co-chair Andrew da Rosa, ComChest managing director Charmaine Leung, Marina Bay Sands managing director George Tanasijevich, ComChest chair Phillip Tan and event committee co-chair Nicholas Ionides. The walk is co-organised by Marina Bay Sands.

More than $4.7 million has been raised through this year's walk, which for the first time lets participants complete the 5km route at Marina Bay in their own time.

The annual charity walk, now in its 10th year, features interactive digital elements for the first time. These include augmented reality filters and challenges that activate when participants reach checkpoints like Merlion Park and the Helix Bridge.

Mr da Rosa said the event aims to unite people from all walks of life, while raising funds for social service agencies amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In these challenging times, many social service agencies are facing great difficulties with their programmes, and it's important that we continue to work towards ensuring that their needs are met, even as the pandemic situation eventually improves," he said.

Those interested can donate $38 to participate in the Heartstrings Walk Marina Bay, or $28 to complete the 5km walk at any location of their choice. Registration will continue until March 31, and can be done at comchest.gov.sg/HSWMarinaBay or comchest.gov.sg/HSWanywhere.