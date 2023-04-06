Over 40% of caregivers at risk of depression amid challenging environment: Survey

SINGAPORE - Caregivers spend nearly seven hours a day taking care of their wards, and over four in 10 of them are at risk of depression after being confronted with multiple challenges such as inflation and Covid-19 in recent times, a survey has found.

The in-person survey of 200 family caregivers of Dover Park Hospice home and day care patients was conducted between October 2022 and January 2023.

It was commissioned by the Palliative Care Centre for Excellence in Research and Education, which was set up by the hospice, Nanyang Technological University’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine and National Healthcare Group.

To better support caregivers, the study recommended that the Government continually review the financial support given to caregivers, and also to consider introducing caregiving leave.

The results of the study were shared by Dr Mervyn Koh, medical director of Dover Park Hospice, at a one-day caregiver symposium at Furama Riverfront Hotel on Thursday.

The survey was done as family caregivers caring for a loved one with a life-limiting disease are a particularly vulnerable population, especially given the recent challenging global environment, said the Palliative Care Centre for Excellence in Research and Education in a press release.

Caregivers were asked to rank on a scale of zero to four, with zero being “never” and four being “nearly always”, how they felt about a particular statement. Questions asked included if they have felt they lost control of their life since their relative’s illness, and whether they felt stressed between caring for their relative and trying to meet other responsibilities for family or work.

From their responses, scores were tabulated, and those who scored more than eight points on a scale were deemed to be at risk of depression. A total of 52 questions were asked.

Dr Koh told The Straits Times that the survey found that the average caregiver is between the ages of 45 and 60, female, married and holding down a full-time job, but spends another 6.7 hours on caregiving per day.

Another group of concern is singles taking care of their loved ones at home, as they lack the support from a partner.

The depression risk for caregivers increased when there was a lack of practical assistance and emotional support from family and friends, and when the caregiver’s spiritual or religious needs were unmet if they were unable to take time out to attend places of worship.

Dr Koh said there is a need to expand ad hoc in-home respite services, which will go a long way in returning caregivers some personal time and space. This will help them better manage their multiple caregiving and life commitments.

There is also a need for friends and family members to show care and concern for caregivers, as well as wider social recognition for the informal, unpaid role that caregivers play, he said.

“As a start, we can look at constructing caregivers as a social identity to formally recognise their efforts and contributions, and optimise allocation of resources and assistance for them. Beyond the practicalities, formalising their identities could also uplift them and boost their morale with the hope of reducing depression risks.”