Over 40% drop in rough sleepers as more seek help with more outreach and shelters

SINGAPORE – Fewer people are sleeping on the streets here as more shelters have opened and there is greater awareness and willingness to use them.

While Covid-19 led to a spike in homelessness, it also rallied various groups to increase outreach and help to such individuals, said community volunteers, and the result is a better situation today compared with before the pandemic.

The number of rough sleepers here has fallen by more than 40 per cent in the past three years, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in a report on April 24.

A single night count in November 2022 put the number of rough sleepers at 530, compared with 921 in a 2019 count.

Many were sleeping rough because of disagreements with family, according to a survey done during the 2022 street count. Others said they had trouble securing a home or had money problems.

Social workers said that while efforts are afoot to address homelessness, some sleep rough out of habit.

Ms Joyder Ng, a team lead at the Hope Initiative Alliance who previously managed a homeless shelter under the charity, said: “Some of them shared that they don’t mind rough sleeping as it has become a habit and also, they have the freedom to do what they want, (and) go where they want.

“It was not until the circuit breaker in 2020, when they had no choice as they were not allowed to eat in the open, that they sought shelter.”

The Straits Times reported in December 2020 that most of the 560 spaces available at Safe Sound Sleeping Places (S3Ps) were taken up, and there was a wait list of 100.

S3Ps are interim shelters provided to rough sleepers by religious organisations and community groups.

Such spots were especially in demand during the circuit breaker from April to June 2020, as public places people used to sleep at became off-limits.

There were also people who lost their jobs and could no longer afford their rent, and those who slept rough as they could not return home due to border closures.

Fortunately, more groups opened up their premises as S3Ps, and at the peak, there were more than 40 S3Ps. There are currently 22 such places, compared with eight in 2020.

In addition, there are six MSF-funded transitional shelters, up from three in 2020.