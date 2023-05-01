Over 40% drop in rough sleepers as more seek help with more outreach and shelters

SINGAPORE – Fewer people are sleeping on the streets here as more shelters have opened and there is greater awareness and willingness to use them.
While Covid-19 led to a spike in homelessness, it also rallied various groups to increase outreach and help to such individuals, said community volunteers, and the result is a better situation today compared with before the pandemic.
The number of rough sleepers here has fallen by more than 40 per cent in the past three years, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in a report on April 24.
A single night count in November 2022 put the number of rough sleepers at 530, compared with 921 in a 2019 count.
Many were sleeping rough because of disagreements with family, according to a survey done during the 2022 street count. Others said they had trouble securing a home or had money problems.
Social workers said that while efforts are afoot to address homelessness, some sleep rough out of habit.
Ms Joyder Ng, a team lead at the Hope Initiative Alliance who previously managed a homeless shelter under the charity, said: “Some of them shared that they don’t mind rough sleeping as it has become a habit and also, they have the freedom to do what they want, (and) go where they want.
“It was not until the circuit breaker in 2020, when they had no choice as they were not allowed to eat in the open, that they sought shelter.”
The Straits Times reported in December 2020 that most of the 560 spaces available at Safe Sound Sleeping Places (S3Ps) were taken up, and there was a wait list of 100.
S3Ps are interim shelters provided to rough sleepers by religious organisations and community groups.
Such spots were especially in demand during the circuit breaker from April to June 2020, as public places people used to sleep at became off-limits.
There were also people who lost their jobs and could no longer afford their rent, and those who slept rough as they could not return home due to border closures.
Fortunately, more groups opened up their premises as S3Ps, and at the peak, there were more than 40 S3Ps. There are currently 22 such places, compared with eight in 2020.
In addition, there are six MSF-funded transitional shelters, up from three in 2020.
Social workers at transitional shelters help beneficiaries work towards long-term accommodation. These shelters have the capacity to house 500 homeless individuals and also have 180 spaces for families, said MSF.
The ministry added that the shelters are currently about 50 per cent to 60 per cent occupied.
This indicates that more people are staying at such shelters now, compared with during the circuit breaker in May 2020, when these shelters housed 75 individuals and 70 families.
Social workers and organisations said there is more than enough capacity to take in rough sleepers here, but the difficult part is persuading them to leave the streets and seek help or shelter.
Ms Ng said many rough sleepers feel embarrassed to solicit help, while some still do not know where to get it.
AMKFSC Community Services, which runs a transitional shelter, said some are apprehensive about coming to the shelter due to a lack of familiarity with a new environment, which causes uncertainty and fear.
The Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers (Peers) Network, which comprises 73 community groups, social service organisations and government agencies, has been trying to change this through active outreach.
This was no easy feat.
When the network was formed in July 2019, fewer than half the 65 people it engaged were willing to accept help. But during the circuit breaker in May 2020, almost 300 sought shelter, including those hit by travel restrictions.
What is not captured in the street count data is the number of people at risk of being homeless in Singapore on account of eviction, family violence or financial issues, said Mr Derek Lim, head volunteer at Homeless Hearts of Singapore.
Rough sleepers from this segment might be underestimated in a single-night count, as they may have moved in with friends or into workplaces or hostels, he added.
For such people, social workers suggest there is hope as long as they are willing to get help.
AMKFSC said rough sleepers are open to staying in shelters when they are referred by agencies, which are often familiar with how the shelter works and attend to clients’ concerns.
Housing Board initiatives such as the Joint Singles Scheme Operator-Run pilot scheme, launched in December 2021, has also helped those in precarity secure rental housing managed by social service agencies.
The programme’s three sites in Bedok, Buangkok and Bukit Batok can currently take in 400 people, and HDB is expanding the pilot in 2023 to three new sites for 600 tenants.
With more options for rough sleepers and more volunteers reaching out to them, there is optimism that more will leave the streets sooner rather than later.
The MSF report said 340 individuals from transitional shelters progressed to longer-term housing between April 2020 and March 2023.
Ms Ng said nearly 70 residents have left the S3Ps – run by Hope Initiative Alliance since 2020 – by getting a rental apartment, moving to transitional shelters, returning home overseas, or reuniting with their families.
“We are hopeful that we are improving lives, and will one day end homelessness together as a nation,” she added.