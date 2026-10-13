Over 380,000 discounted SIA, Scoot tickets for sale from Oct 23-30

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The discounted SIA tickets will be available for travel from Jan 1, 2027 to Sept 30, 2027, while discounted Scoot tickets will be available for travel from Nov 9 to Oct 15, 2027.

SINGAPORE – Travellers can look forward to discounts on more than 200,000 Singapore Airlines return tickets and over 180,000 one-way tickets on Scoot from Oct 23 to Oct 30, as part of its Time To Fly travel fair.

Destinations will include Bangkok, Hangzhou, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Seoul, and Sydney, as well as new Scoot routes to Belitung, Chiang Rai, Guiyang, and Okinawa, the two carriers said in a joint release on Oct 13.

For the discounted SIA tickets, the period of travel is from Jan 1, 2027 to Sept 30, 2027 across Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class on flights from Singapore to 78 destinations.

For Scoot, the period of travel is from Nov 9 to Oct 15, 2027, across ScootPlus and Economy Class flights between Singapore and 70 destinations.

These tickets will be available online through the SIA and Scoot websites and mobile applications, as well as appointed travel agents , the airlines said.

There will also be a three-day physical Time To Fly travel fair from Oct 23 to 25, at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Halls 401, 402, and 403.

The fair will feature exclusive deals from over 30 travel agents and partners.